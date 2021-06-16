Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 39,527 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,527 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 1.05% of Insperity worth $33,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 8.4% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 56,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NSP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.00. 147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.74. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,308 shares of company stock worth $4,405,241 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.