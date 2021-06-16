Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,035,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,652 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.16% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $32,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 683,675 shares of company stock worth $11,110,631. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 38,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,723,949. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

