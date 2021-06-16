Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 1,088 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.16% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $37,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $2,077,684,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $271,842,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after buying an additional 1,394,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after buying an additional 869,729 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,520. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

