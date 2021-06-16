Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 123,076 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,076 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $43,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.49. 42,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,260,644. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

