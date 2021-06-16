Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 191,319 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,319 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 3.01% of Replimune Group worth $42,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 516.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 74,366 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 1,580.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 41,970 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 478.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 98,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 81,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

REPL traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,348. The company has a current ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.53.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 898,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,521,330.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

