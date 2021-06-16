Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 26,151 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.38% of Hyatt Hotels worth $32,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $828,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:H traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $306,382.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,915.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,484 shares of company stock valued at $539,189. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

