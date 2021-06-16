Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 27,277 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.74% of BlackLine worth $46,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 22.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,006,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 59,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in BlackLine by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $105.00. The stock had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,424. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -82.70 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $518,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total value of $1,033,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,661,486.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,920 shares of company stock worth $12,597,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

