Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 42,189 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,189 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $35,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 591,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after buying an additional 24,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.61. 63,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,663. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.99. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

