Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,615 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of Sysco worth $39,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.71.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

