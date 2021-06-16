Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,203 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $48,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,262,000 after buying an additional 331,154 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after buying an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,425,000 after acquiring an additional 196,601 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $8.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $536.17. 12,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,399. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.11.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

