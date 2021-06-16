Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,465 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $42,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after buying an additional 1,195,001 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,642,439,000 after buying an additional 1,055,240 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,374,041,000 after buying an additional 168,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,971,000 after buying an additional 93,751 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.40. The company had a trading volume of 27,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,482,890. The stock has a market cap of $619.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

