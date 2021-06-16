Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 229,605 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.19% of Northern Trust worth $40,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 414,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after acquiring an additional 55,806 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Northern Trust by 193.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 24.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,541. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

