Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,874 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $47,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.81. 26,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,947,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.