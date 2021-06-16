Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Dollar Tree worth $41,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,650,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,918,000 after acquiring an additional 228,743 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Dollar Tree by 31.5% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 15.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 310,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,017. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.83.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,518 shares of company stock worth $3,384,264 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

