Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of The Kroger worth $37,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,357,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after acquiring an additional 159,195 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in The Kroger by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The Kroger by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,302,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,880,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after buying an additional 10,380,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 202,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.69. 58,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,940,849. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.39. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.