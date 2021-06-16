Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 1.29% of Dorman Products worth $42,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DORM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 277.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,441,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.59. The stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,153. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.41 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

