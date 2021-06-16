Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $32.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,470 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.38% of Vistra worth $32,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 162.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. 63,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,372. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VST. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

