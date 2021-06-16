Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $37.27 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.27% of Whirlpool worth $37,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Shares of WHR stock traded down $6.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,983. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $257.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

