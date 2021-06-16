Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $39.03 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.15% of AvalonBay Communities worth $39,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $4,933,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 150,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.41.

Shares of AVB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,143. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.55. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $216.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

