Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $41.85 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $41,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Shares of IBKR stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $64.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,272. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,453,911 shares in the company, valued at $660,926,761.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,947,600. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

