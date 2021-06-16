Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $44.21 Million Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.98% of Endava worth $44,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 6.2% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Endava by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

NYSE DAVA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.24. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,258. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.08, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $112.53.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.