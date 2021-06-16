Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $45.76 Million Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.82% of Air Lease worth $45,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.16. 758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,620. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.92. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

