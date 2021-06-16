Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $46.04 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,191,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,288 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $46,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,182,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,220,000 after buying an additional 5,156,674 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.77. 28,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,708,729. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,406 shares of company stock worth $9,010,107 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. Argus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

