Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $46.23 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,759 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of Newmont worth $46,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.16. The company had a trading volume of 108,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,483. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.21. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.