Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 397.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,002 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Church & Dwight worth $34,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.15. 4,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,316. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.93. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.89 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

