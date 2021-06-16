Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of AutoZone worth $33,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 8.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $246,000. Argent Trust Co raised its position in AutoZone by 21.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

NYSE AZO traded down $8.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,394.97. 1,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,081.54 and a 1-year high of $1,542.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,451.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

