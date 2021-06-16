Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 224,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $404,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 31,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 89,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,764,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Accenture by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.35.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,652. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.06. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $199.29 and a 1 year high of $294.50. The firm has a market cap of $181.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.