Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 14,529 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Public Storage worth $36,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $5,722,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $293.47. 743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.52. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $296.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.