Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 242,516 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 274.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,952 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,516 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.29% of Cree worth $35,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,619 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $32,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Cree by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,844 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,154 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $23,373,000 after buying an additional 121,152 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth $2,227,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.46.

Shares of CREE stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,497. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.03.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

