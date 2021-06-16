Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 349,657 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 311.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,657 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.15% of Lennar worth $46,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.28.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $92.78. 10,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,365. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.08. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.