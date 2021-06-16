Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 5,859 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.15% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $41,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD traded up $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,362.32. The company had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,331. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,277.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $763.98 and a one year high of $1,362.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.