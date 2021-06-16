Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,015 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.15% of McKesson worth $47,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,160,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 539.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 13.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $193.73. 3,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,904. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.85. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $139.76 and a 12-month high of $204.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,010 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

