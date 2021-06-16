Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,927 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $38,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,255,314 shares of company stock worth $290,431,502 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.46. 55,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,503,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 319.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.17.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

