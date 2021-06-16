Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of VeriSign worth $30,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in VeriSign by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,394,000 after buying an additional 813,597 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after buying an additional 505,747 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,707,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,467,000 after acquiring an additional 416,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,438,000 after acquiring an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.72. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $226.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at $12,034,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $134,633.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,455,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,391 shares of company stock worth $7,244,376. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

