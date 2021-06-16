Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 12,384 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,384 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $35,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $153.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.14. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $204.02 and a 52 week high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

