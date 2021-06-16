Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 12,561 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,561 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 2.18% of Healthcare Services Group worth $45,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCSG. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter.

HCSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $31.57. 3,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,874. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.13. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

