Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 136,668 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,668 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Prudential Financial worth $31,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.23.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.67. 18,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.90. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

