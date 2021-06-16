Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 19,017 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,336 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 19,017 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.25% of Citrix Systems worth $44,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTXS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,074. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $280,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,644,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

