Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 705,461 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 705,461 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $46,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,982,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,460,000 after purchasing an additional 215,546 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 27.0% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,733,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,812,000 after buying an additional 368,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,030. The company has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.27.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.