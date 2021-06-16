Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 8,480 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Cummins worth $31,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,767. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.06. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

