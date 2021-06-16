Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 953,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,914 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.50% of Athene worth $48,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after buying an additional 1,226,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,388,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Athene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,242,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,597,000 after purchasing an additional 52,003 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Athene by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,054,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,154,000 after purchasing an additional 339,407 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athene alerts:

In related news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $628,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,662 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.85.

Shares of Athene stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $63.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $63.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.