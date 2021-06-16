Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,087 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.23% of Cognex worth $33,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Cognex by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

CGNX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,204. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.61. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

