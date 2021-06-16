Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSP) Short Interest Update

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the May 13th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Environmental Service Professionals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 450,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,074. Environmental Service Professionals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Environmental Service Professionals Company Profile

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental consulting services for addressing mold and moisture intrusion and the associated acute or chronic issues that impact the interior air quality of commercial and residential buildings. The company offers Certified Environmental Home Inspector (CEHI) program, a training, certification, inspection, and results reporting analysis program that provides moisture and toxin inspection, as well as energy use awareness to residential and commercial clients.

