Enzyme Market Capitalization Tops $157.79 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a market cap of $157.79 million and $9.00 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for approximately $88.02 or 0.00227393 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00061114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.69 or 0.00761327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00083352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.67 or 0.07754861 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

