EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.41. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

