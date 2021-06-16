Equalizer (EQZ) Price Tops $0.63

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. Equalizer has a market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $230,287.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00060992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00149801 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00183729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.39 or 0.00944360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,976.28 or 0.99913701 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,850,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

