Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 41,877 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Global Payments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,043,000 after acquiring an additional 54,665 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Global Payments by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,883,000 after acquiring an additional 325,571 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Global Payments by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after acquiring an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global Payments by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,256,000 after acquiring an additional 241,039 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.47. 8,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,023. The firm has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 90.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.83. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.57.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

