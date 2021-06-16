Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Polaris at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PII. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Polaris by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

PII traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,321. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.96.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. Polaris’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.