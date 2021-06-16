Erin Ator Thomson Sells 4,000 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,335.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Erin Ator Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 3,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 4,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 5,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00.

Shares of STTK stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.90. 283,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -11.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

STTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

