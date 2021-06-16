Essentia Hits Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $49,392.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00061664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00023567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.62 or 0.00775902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00083784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.66 or 0.07775708 BTC.

About Essentia

ESS is a coin. It launched on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

